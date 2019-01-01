ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sartorius
(OTCPK:SARTF)
378.10
00
At close: May 27
828.6829
450.5829[119.17%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low292 - 947
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 68.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap25.9B
P/E55.27
50d Avg. Price342.98
Div / Yield1.39/0.37%
Payout Ratio19.69
EPS3
Total Float-

Sartorius (OTC:SARTF), Key Statistics

Sartorius (OTC: SARTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
27.3B
Trailing P/E
55.27
Forward P/E
38.91
PE Ratio (TTM)
51.91
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.39
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.51
Price / Book (mrq)
16.82
Price / EBITDA
21.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
24.51
Earnings Yield
1.8%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.04
Beta
-0.4
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.4
Tangible Book value per share
-17.25
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4B
Total Assets
5.9B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.28
Gross Margin
52.52%
Net Margin
20.06%
EBIT Margin
36.06%
EBITDA Margin
42.36%
Operating Margin
27.2%