There is no Press for this Ticker
Sabre Resources Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties. It explores for copper, lead, zinc, vanadium, silver, and other semi-precious metals. The company operates through various projects including The Kombat Copper Trend, Youanmi Gold Projects, Sherlock Bay Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposit, and exploration and development of the Otavi Mountain Land vanadium and the base metal project continued in northern Namibia.

Sabre Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sabre Resources (SAREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sabre Resources (OTCPK: SAREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sabre Resources's (SAREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sabre Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sabre Resources (SAREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sabre Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sabre Resources (SAREF)?

A

The stock price for Sabre Resources (OTCPK: SAREF) is $0.0038 last updated Thu Jun 10 2021 14:30:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sabre Resources (SAREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sabre Resources.

Q

When is Sabre Resources (OTCPK:SAREF) reporting earnings?

A

Sabre Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sabre Resources (SAREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sabre Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sabre Resources (SAREF) operate in?

A

Sabre Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.