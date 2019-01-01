Sabre Resources Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties. It explores for copper, lead, zinc, vanadium, silver, and other semi-precious metals. The company operates through various projects including The Kombat Copper Trend, Youanmi Gold Projects, Sherlock Bay Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposit, and exploration and development of the Otavi Mountain Land vanadium and the base metal project continued in northern Namibia.