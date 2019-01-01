Saipem (OTC:SAPMD), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Saipem is a conglomerate of oil and gas engineering and construction and drilling services. The company began as the services appendage of oil major Eni, although today Eni as a customer accounts for generally less than 10% of revenue. Saipem is distinguished for leading industry megaprojects like the Nord Stream pipeline carrying large volumes of natural gas from Russia to European markets.
Saipem Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Saipem (SAPMD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Saipem (OTCPK: SAPMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Saipem's (SAPMD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Saipem.

Q
What is the target price for Saipem (SAPMD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Saipem

Q
Current Stock Price for Saipem (SAPMD)?
A

The stock price for Saipem (OTCPK: SAPMD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Saipem (SAPMD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saipem.

Q
When is Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMD) reporting earnings?
A

Saipem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Saipem (SAPMD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Saipem.

Q
What sector and industry does Saipem (SAPMD) operate in?
A

Saipem is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.