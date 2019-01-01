ñol

Saputo
(OTCPK:SAPIF)
20.48
0.29[1.44%]
At close: Jun 1
Day High/Low19.91 - 20.64
52 Week High/Low19.29 - 35
Open / Close20.17 / 20.48
Float / Outstanding- / 416.7M
Vol / Avg.7.9K / 4.5K
Mkt Cap8.5B
P/E31.61
50d Avg. Price22.24
Div / Yield0.57/2.78%
Payout Ratio86.59
EPS0.21
Total Float-

Saputo (OTC:SAPIF), Dividends

Saputo issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Saputo generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Saputo Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Saputo (SAPIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saputo.

Q
What date did I need to own Saputo (SAPIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saputo.

Q
How much per share is the next Saputo (SAPIF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Saputo (SAPIF) will be on December 7, 2006 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saputo.

