Sangoma Technologies
(NASDAQ:SANG)
9.53
0.33[3.59%]
At close: Jun 1
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.69 - 19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 21.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap204.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float-

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG), Key Statistics

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ: SANG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
305.1M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.76
Price / Book (mrq)
0.5
Price / EBITDA
12.16
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.76
Earnings Yield
-4.82%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
1.53
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.28
Tangible Book value per share
-5.55
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
209.4M
Total Assets
601.3M
Total Liabilities
209.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
72.65%
Net Margin
-4.57%
EBIT Margin
-3.23%
EBITDA Margin
13.89%
Operating Margin
-1.38%