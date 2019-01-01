Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG), Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Silvercrest Asset Mgmt generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
The next dividend payout for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt ($SAMG) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) shares by June 10, 2022
The next dividend for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.17
The most current yield for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) is 3.17% and is payable next on June 17, 2022
