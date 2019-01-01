ñol

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt
(NASDAQ:SAMG)
20.89
0.05[0.24%]
At close: Jun 1
19.91
-0.9800[-4.69%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low20.7 - 21.21
52 Week High/Low14.2 - 22.68
Open / Close20.86 / 20.89
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 9.9M
Vol / Avg.44.9K / 39.1K
Mkt Cap206.2M
P/E10.27
50d Avg. Price20.68
Div / Yield0.68/3.26%
Payout Ratio33
EPS0.77
Total Float8.8M

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG), Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Silvercrest Asset Mgmt generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.80%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt ($SAMG) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.17

Q
What is the dividend yield for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG)?
A

The most current yield for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) is 3.17% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

