Boston Beer Co
(NYSE:SAM)
345.95
-9.35[-2.63%]
At close: Jun 1
345.77
-0.1800[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:37PM EDT
Day High/Low339.41 - 358.55
52 Week High/Low315.08 - 1118.96
Open / Close357.82 / 345.77
Float / Outstanding8.2M / 12.3M
Vol / Avg.192.4K / 149.2K
Mkt Cap4.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price366.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float8.2M

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM), Key Statistics

Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.3B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
22.68
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.02
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.21
Price / Book (mrq)
4.31
Price / EBITDA
80.78
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
81.16
Earnings Yield
-1.25%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.69
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
80.18
Tangible Book value per share
62.59
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
405.1M
Total Assets
1.4B
Total Liabilities
405.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
40.21%
Net Margin
-0.45%
EBIT Margin
-0.52%
EBITDA Margin
4.04%
Operating Margin
0.61%