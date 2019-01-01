ñol

Salem Media Group
(NASDAQ:SALM)
2.81
00
2.9479
0.1379[4.91%]
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.91 - 6.82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.9M / 27.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 92.6K
Mkt Cap76.5M
P/E1.79
50d Avg. Price3.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float8.9M

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM), Key Statistics

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
298.4M
Trailing P/E
1.79
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.32
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.29
Price / Book (mrq)
0.42
Price / EBITDA
1.1
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.26
Earnings Yield
55.87%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.52
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.62
Tangible Book value per share
-6.1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
343.5M
Total Assets
523.7M
Total Liabilities
343.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
4.38
Gross Margin
18.44%
Net Margin
2.78%
EBIT Margin
7.86%
EBITDA Margin
13.09%
Operating Margin
5.53%