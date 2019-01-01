Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$1.230
Quarterly Revenue
$13.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.3M
Earnings History
Salisbury Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) reporting earnings?
Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.58.
What were Salisbury Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SAL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.7M, which beat the estimate of $8.3M.
