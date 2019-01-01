ñol

Sack Lunch Productions
(OTCPK:SAKL)
0.0296
00
At close: May 27
0.17
0.1404[473.36%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Sack Lunch Productions (OTC:SAKL), Dividends

Sack Lunch Productions issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sack Lunch Productions generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Sack Lunch Productions Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sack Lunch Productions (SAKL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sack Lunch Productions.

Q
What date did I need to own Sack Lunch Productions (SAKL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sack Lunch Productions.

Q
How much per share is the next Sack Lunch Productions (SAKL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sack Lunch Productions.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sack Lunch Productions (OTCPK:SAKL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sack Lunch Productions.

