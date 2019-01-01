ñol

Rafex Gold
(OTCPK:SAKHD)
$3.00
At close: Sep 23
Rafex Gold Stock (OTC:SAKHD), Quotes and News Summary

Rafex Gold Stock (OTC: SAKHD)

Day Range3 - 352 Wk Range- - -Open / Close3 / 3Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.0.2K / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Sakha Enterprises Corp is a shell company.
Read More

Rafex Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Rafex Gold (SAKHD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Rafex Gold (OTCPK: SAKHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Rafex Gold's (SAKHD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Rafex Gold.

Q
What is the target price for Rafex Gold (SAKHD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Rafex Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for Rafex Gold (SAKHD)?
A

The stock price for Rafex Gold (OTCPK: SAKHD) is $3 last updated September 23, 2022, 5:15 PM UTC.

Q
Does Rafex Gold (SAKHD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rafex Gold.

Q
When is Rafex Gold (OTCPK:SAKHD) reporting earnings?
A

Rafex Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Rafex Gold (SAKHD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Rafex Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does Rafex Gold (SAKHD) operate in?
A

Rafex Gold is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.