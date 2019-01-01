Saha Pathanapibul (OTC:SAHAF), Quotes and News Summary

Saha Pathanapibul PCL is a Thailand based company, engaged in the business of consumer goods distribution and property development. In addition, the company along with its subsidiaries is also involved in the business of investing in real estate and services, and office building for rent. The group generates the majority of the revenue from the sales of consumer products segment. It distributes products range which includes food, beverages, household, and personal care products. The group operates its business activities in Thailand and internationally.