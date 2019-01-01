ñol

Sonic Automotive
(NYSE:SAH)
45.61
0.04[0.09%]
At close: Jun 1
45.57
-0.0400[-0.09%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low38.64 - 58
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.3M / 39.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 417.1K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E4.97
50d Avg. Price44.6
Div / Yield1/2.19%
Payout Ratio6.66
EPS2.41
Total Float15.3M

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), Dividends

Sonic Automotive issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sonic Automotive generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.98%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sonic Automotive Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sonic Automotive (SAH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 28, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Sonic Automotive (SAH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Sonic Automotive ($SAH) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Sonic Automotive (SAH) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Sonic Automotive (SAH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Sonic Automotive (SAH) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)?
A

The most current yield for Sonic Automotive (SAH) is 2.33% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

