QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.89 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
672.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.65
EPS
0
Shares
551.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stagecoach Group PLC is a passenger-transportation company domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company's two main businesses are UK Bus (regional operations) and UK Bus (London). UK Bus (regional operations) is the largest segment by revenue and operates domestic passenger train services in towns, cities, and major company locations, excluding London. UK Bus (London) operates buses around the areas of east and southeast London, and collects its revenue through a fixed contract from the city rather than through passenger fare. The company derives all its revenue from the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stagecoach Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCPK: SAGKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stagecoach Group's (SAGKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stagecoach Group.

Q

What is the target price for Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stagecoach Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Stagecoach Group (SAGKF)?

A

The stock price for Stagecoach Group (OTCPK: SAGKF) is $1.22 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stagecoach Group.

Q

When is Stagecoach Group (OTCPK:SAGKF) reporting earnings?

A

Stagecoach Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stagecoach Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) operate in?

A

Stagecoach Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.