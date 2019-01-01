Stagecoach Group PLC is a passenger-transportation company domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company's two main businesses are UK Bus (regional operations) and UK Bus (London). UK Bus (regional operations) is the largest segment by revenue and operates domestic passenger train services in towns, cities, and major company locations, excluding London. UK Bus (London) operates buses around the areas of east and southeast London, and collects its revenue through a fixed contract from the city rather than through passenger fare. The company derives all its revenue from the United Kingdom.