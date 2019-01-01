Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sanderson Farms
The latest price target for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) was reported by Stephens & Co. on August 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $203.00 expecting SAFM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.65% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Sanderson Farms maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sanderson Farms, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sanderson Farms was filed on August 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 27, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sanderson Farms (SAFM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $190.00 to $203.00. The current price Sanderson Farms (SAFM) is trading at is $199.70, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
