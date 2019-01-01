ñol

Safehold
(NYSE:SAFE)
45.83
-0.04[-0.09%]
At close: Jun 1
45.87
0.0400[0.09%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low40.21 - 95.29
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding21.5M / 61.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 264.3K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E31.42
50d Avg. Price47.7
Div / Yield0.68/1.48%
Payout Ratio46.58
EPS0.43
Total Float21.5M

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE), Key Statistics

Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5.7B
Trailing P/E
31.42
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
31.85
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
12.46
Price / Book (mrq)
1.41
Price / EBITDA
14.03
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
31.63
Earnings Yield
3.18%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
32.44
Tangible Book value per share
28.84
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.2B
Total Assets
5.2B
Total Liabilities
3.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.47
Gross Margin
98.83%
Net Margin
41.21%
EBIT Margin
83.21%
EBITDA Margin
88.15%
Operating Margin
79.62%