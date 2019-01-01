QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (40.9% as of the end of 2020 versus 38.8% in 2019). The travel solutions segment represented 88% of total 2020 revenue, which was split evenly between distribution and airline IT solutions revenue. The company also has a growing hotel IT solutions division (12% of revenue). Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Sabre Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sabre (SABRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sabre (NASDAQ: SABRP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sabre's (SABRP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sabre (SABRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sabre

Q

Current Stock Price for Sabre (SABRP)?

A

The stock price for Sabre (NASDAQ: SABRP) is $146.535 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sabre (SABRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sabre.

Q

When is Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRP) reporting earnings?

A

Sabre does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sabre (SABRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sabre.

Q

What sector and industry does Sabre (SABRP) operate in?

A

Sabre is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.