South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares
South Atlantic Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCQX: SABK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SABK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCQX: SABK) was provided by Stephens & Co., and South Atlantic Bancshares upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of South Atlantic Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for South Atlantic Bancshares was filed on January 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) is trading at is $15.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
