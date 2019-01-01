QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nouveau Ventures Inc is engaged in the auto parts market. It develops the Quantumcharger technology, which is a supercharger, either a roots type or centrifugal, that utilizes an electric motor and one or more clutches, overrun bearings, or a combination of both depending on the application. The Quantumcharger provides a full boost on demand at any engine speed. At lower engine speeds, the electric motor is used to spin the compressor to whatever speed is needed to create the desired boost.

Nouveau Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nouveau Ventures (SAAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nouveau Ventures (OTCEM: SAAX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nouveau Ventures's (SAAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nouveau Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Nouveau Ventures (SAAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nouveau Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Nouveau Ventures (SAAX)?

A

The stock price for Nouveau Ventures (OTCEM: SAAX) is $0.0061 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 14:29:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nouveau Ventures (SAAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nouveau Ventures.

Q

When is Nouveau Ventures (OTCEM:SAAX) reporting earnings?

A

Nouveau Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nouveau Ventures (SAAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nouveau Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Nouveau Ventures (SAAX) operate in?

A

Nouveau Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.