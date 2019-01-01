Nouveau Ventures Inc is engaged in the auto parts market. It develops the Quantumcharger technology, which is a supercharger, either a roots type or centrifugal, that utilizes an electric motor and one or more clutches, overrun bearings, or a combination of both depending on the application. The Quantumcharger provides a full boost on demand at any engine speed. At lower engine speeds, the electric motor is used to spin the compressor to whatever speed is needed to create the desired boost.