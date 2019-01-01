QQQ
Shanta Gold Ltd is a gold producing company in Tanzania. The group is organized into one main operating segment which includes mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its main project operations are New luika gold mine, Singida, and Songea. Its New luika gold mine project is located at Chunya administrative district of Mbeya region in the Lupa goldfield of southwest Tanzania. Singida project is located at Ikungi administrative district of Singida region, central Tanzania and Songea project is situated at Mbinga, Songea administrative districts in the Ruvuma region of southern Tanzania.


Shanta Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shanta Gold (SAAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shanta Gold (OTCPK: SAAGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shanta Gold's (SAAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shanta Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Shanta Gold (SAAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shanta Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Shanta Gold (SAAGF)?

A

The stock price for Shanta Gold (OTCPK: SAAGF) is $0.148 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:19:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shanta Gold (SAAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shanta Gold.

Q

When is Shanta Gold (OTCPK:SAAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Shanta Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shanta Gold (SAAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shanta Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Shanta Gold (SAAGF) operate in?

A

Shanta Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.