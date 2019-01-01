QQQ
Jialijia Group Corp Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and sale of gases for industrial and medical purposes, such as oxygen and nitrogen, in the PRC.

Jialijia Group Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jialijia Group Corp (RZZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jialijia Group Corp (OTCPK: RZZN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jialijia Group Corp's (RZZN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jialijia Group Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Jialijia Group Corp (RZZN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jialijia Group Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Jialijia Group Corp (RZZN)?

A

The stock price for Jialijia Group Corp (OTCPK: RZZN) is $3 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 20:33:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jialijia Group Corp (RZZN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jialijia Group Corp.

Q

When is Jialijia Group Corp (OTCPK:RZZN) reporting earnings?

A

Jialijia Group Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jialijia Group Corp (RZZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jialijia Group Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Jialijia Group Corp (RZZN) operate in?

A

Jialijia Group Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.