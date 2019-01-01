RCS Mediagroup SpA is a publishing company. It prints newspapers in Italy and Spain and is active in magazines, television, radio and new media, as well as one of the top operators in the advertising sales and distribution market. The company operates in daily newspapers, books, radio broadcasting, new media and digital and satellite TV, organises highly important global sporting events and is among the leading operators in advertising sales and distribution in Italy and Spain. Its operating business segments are Newspapers Italy, Magazines Italy, Advertising and Sport, Unidad Editorial, and Other Corporate activities, with maximum revenue from the Newspapers segment. Geographically, the company operates in Italy, Spain, and Other countries. The maximum revenue is derived from Italy.