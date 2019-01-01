QQQ
Range
0.95 - 0.95
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.67%
52 Wk
0.62 - 1.09
Mkt Cap
491.5M
Payout Ratio
20
Open
0.95
P/E
5.88
EPS
0.08
Shares
517.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 10:42AM
RCS Mediagroup SpA is a publishing company. It prints newspapers in Italy and Spain and is active in magazines, television, radio and new media, as well as one of the top operators in the advertising sales and distribution market. The company operates in daily newspapers, books, radio broadcasting, new media and digital and satellite TV, organises highly important global sporting events and is among the leading operators in advertising sales and distribution in Italy and Spain. Its operating business segments are Newspapers Italy, Magazines Italy, Advertising and Sport, Unidad Editorial, and Other Corporate activities, with maximum revenue from the Newspapers segment. Geographically, the company operates in Italy, Spain, and Other countries. The maximum revenue is derived from Italy.

RCS Mediagroup Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RCS Mediagroup (RZSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RCS Mediagroup (OTCPK: RZSMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RCS Mediagroup's (RZSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RCS Mediagroup.

Q

What is the target price for RCS Mediagroup (RZSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RCS Mediagroup

Q

Current Stock Price for RCS Mediagroup (RZSMF)?

A

The stock price for RCS Mediagroup (OTCPK: RZSMF) is $0.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RCS Mediagroup (RZSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RCS Mediagroup.

Q

When is RCS Mediagroup (OTCPK:RZSMF) reporting earnings?

A

RCS Mediagroup does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RCS Mediagroup (RZSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RCS Mediagroup.

Q

What sector and industry does RCS Mediagroup (RZSMF) operate in?

A

RCS Mediagroup is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.