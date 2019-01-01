QQQ
Range
0.89 - 0.97
Vol / Avg.
36.1K/16.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 2
Mkt Cap
20.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.97
P/E
-
EPS
0.46
Shares
23.3M
Outstanding
Razor Energy Corp is a junior oil and gas development and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and production of oil and gas properties in Alberta. The company is involved in the production and development of light oil in Swan Hills Beaverhill Lake and Kaybob Triassic Montney formations.

Razor Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Razor Energy (RZREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Razor Energy (OTCPK: RZREF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Razor Energy's (RZREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Razor Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Razor Energy (RZREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Razor Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Razor Energy (RZREF)?

A

The stock price for Razor Energy (OTCPK: RZREF) is $0.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Razor Energy (RZREF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Razor Energy (OTCPK:RZREF) reporting earnings?

A

Razor Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Razor Energy (RZREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Razor Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Razor Energy (RZREF) operate in?

A

Razor Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.