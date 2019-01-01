Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation is a bank based in Makati City, the Philippines. The company provides banking and financial products and services to its customers in the Philippines but also in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The bank operates in the below segments: Retail, Corporate, Small and Medium enterprises, Treasury, and Others. Of these segments, the contributor to revenue is the retail banking function, followed by corporate banking. Services provided to clients include checking and savings accounts, deposits, credit cards, consumer and commercial loans, money market and trading services, investment banking, foreign exchange, wealth management, economic and investment research, syndicated loans, and wholesale lending.