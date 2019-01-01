QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Raymond Ltd is engaged in the textile and apparel business. The firm operates in various divisions namely Textile, Real estate development, Shirting, Apparel, Garments, Tools and Hardware, Auto components, and others which include apparels and non-scheduled airline operations. It generates a majority of its revenue from the textile business. The firm's brand profile consists of Park Avenue, Raymond, ColorPlus, Parx, And Ethnix among others.

Raymond Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raymond (RYWKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raymond (OTCPK: RYWKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Raymond's (RYWKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Raymond.

Q

What is the target price for Raymond (RYWKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Raymond

Q

Current Stock Price for Raymond (RYWKF)?

A

The stock price for Raymond (OTCPK: RYWKF) is $21 last updated Wed Jul 26 2017 15:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raymond (RYWKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Raymond (OTCPK:RYWKF) reporting earnings?

A

Raymond does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Raymond (RYWKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raymond.

Q

What sector and industry does Raymond (RYWKF) operate in?

A

Raymond is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.