Royal Wins Corp is a digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. It designs, develops, and operates real money-wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds. It designs develops and operates pure skill games for both cash and non-cash prizes targeting millennial markets via its primary skill gaming app, the Kash Karnival. Its primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems around skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash jackpots, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of return-to-player percentages.