Royal Wins Corp is a digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. It designs, develops, and operates real money-wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds. It designs develops and operates pure skill games for both cash and non-cash prizes targeting millennial markets via its primary skill gaming app, the Kash Karnival. Its primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems around skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash jackpots, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of return-to-player percentages.

Royal Wins Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royal Wins (RYWCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royal Wins (OTCQB: RYWCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Royal Wins's (RYWCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royal Wins.

Q

What is the target price for Royal Wins (RYWCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Royal Wins

Q

Current Stock Price for Royal Wins (RYWCF)?

A

The stock price for Royal Wins (OTCQB: RYWCF) is $0.1599 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:40:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royal Wins (RYWCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royal Wins.

Q

When is Royal Wins (OTCQB:RYWCF) reporting earnings?

A

Royal Wins does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royal Wins (RYWCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royal Wins.

Q

What sector and industry does Royal Wins (RYWCF) operate in?

A

Royal Wins is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.