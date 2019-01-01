QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.15
Shares
13.8M
Outstanding
Royalty North Partners Ltd is a company, principally engaged in providing loan and royalty financing services. It focuses on creating a diversified portfolio of cash-flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses operating in the mid-market. The company conducts its business activities mainly in the geographic region of Canada.

Royalty North Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royalty North Partners (RYTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royalty North Partners (OTCPK: RYTTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Royalty North Partners's (RYTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royalty North Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Royalty North Partners (RYTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Royalty North Partners

Q

Current Stock Price for Royalty North Partners (RYTTF)?

A

The stock price for Royalty North Partners (OTCPK: RYTTF) is $0.3686 last updated Thu Jul 01 2021 17:09:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royalty North Partners (RYTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royalty North Partners.

Q

When is Royalty North Partners (OTCPK:RYTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Royalty North Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royalty North Partners (RYTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royalty North Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Royalty North Partners (RYTTF) operate in?

A

Royalty North Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.