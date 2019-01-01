QQQ
Range
0.29 - 0.31
Vol / Avg.
9.7K/36.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 5
Mkt Cap
70.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
11.69
EPS
0.16
Shares
244M
Outstanding
Reysas Tasimacilik ve Lojistik Ticaret AS is engaged in marine, overland, rail and air freight business, and renting and management of its warehouses. It engages in the provision of real estate, transportation, storage, and logistics services. Its logistics solutions include local transportation and distribution, fuel logistics, automotive logistics, international services, warehousing, bonded warehousing, sea transportation, and railway transportation services. The technological solutions include Reysas software services, vehicle tracking systems, and customer specific applications.

Reysas Tasimacilik ve Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reysas Tasimacilik ve (RYSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reysas Tasimacilik ve (OTCPK: RYSKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Reysas Tasimacilik ve's (RYSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reysas Tasimacilik ve.

Q

What is the target price for Reysas Tasimacilik ve (RYSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reysas Tasimacilik ve

Q

Current Stock Price for Reysas Tasimacilik ve (RYSKF)?

A

The stock price for Reysas Tasimacilik ve (OTCPK: RYSKF) is $0.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:48:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reysas Tasimacilik ve (RYSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reysas Tasimacilik ve.

Q

When is Reysas Tasimacilik ve (OTCPK:RYSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Reysas Tasimacilik ve does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reysas Tasimacilik ve (RYSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reysas Tasimacilik ve.

Q

What sector and industry does Reysas Tasimacilik ve (RYSKF) operate in?

A

Reysas Tasimacilik ve is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.