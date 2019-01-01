Reysas Tasimacilik ve Lojistik Ticaret AS is engaged in marine, overland, rail and air freight business, and renting and management of its warehouses. It engages in the provision of real estate, transportation, storage, and logistics services. Its logistics solutions include local transportation and distribution, fuel logistics, automotive logistics, international services, warehousing, bonded warehousing, sea transportation, and railway transportation services. The technological solutions include Reysas software services, vehicle tracking systems, and customer specific applications.