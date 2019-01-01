QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
263.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Reckson New York Property Trust is a real estate investment trust with the primary strategy of investing in office properties in the New York Tri State area in the United States. It generates revenue in the form of rental income from investment properties. Its portfolio consists of more than 12 office properties in the New York Tri-State area key submarkets which include Westchester County, Fairfield County, and Northern New Jersey.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Reckson New York Prop Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reckson New York Prop (RYPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reckson New York Prop (OTCGM: RYPTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reckson New York Prop's (RYPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reckson New York Prop.

Q

What is the target price for Reckson New York Prop (RYPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reckson New York Prop

Q

Current Stock Price for Reckson New York Prop (RYPTF)?

A

The stock price for Reckson New York Prop (OTCGM: RYPTF) is $0.02 last updated Thu Dec 29 2016 16:08:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reckson New York Prop (RYPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reckson New York Prop.

Q

When is Reckson New York Prop (OTCGM:RYPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Reckson New York Prop does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reckson New York Prop (RYPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reckson New York Prop.

Q

What sector and industry does Reckson New York Prop (RYPTF) operate in?

A

Reckson New York Prop is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.