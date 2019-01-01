ñol

Reysas Gayrimenkul
(OTCPK:RYGYF)
$0.6912
At close: Dec 6
Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS Stock (OTC:RYGYF), Quotes and News Summary

Reysas Gayrimenkul Stock (OTC: RYGYF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 496.948M
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap343.485MP/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS1.096
There is no Press for this Ticker
Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the provision of real estate investment and development. Its primary focus in the warehousing project. It offers warehouse for rent in niche market for long term in order to create continuous and stabile income.
Q

How do I buy Reysas Gayrimenkul (RYGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reysas Gayrimenkul (OTCPK: RYGYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reysas Gayrimenkul's (RYGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reysas Gayrimenkul.

Q

What is the target price for Reysas Gayrimenkul (RYGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reysas Gayrimenkul

Q

Current Stock Price for Reysas Gayrimenkul (RYGYF)?

A

The stock price for Reysas Gayrimenkul (OTCPK: RYGYF) is $0.691189 last updated December 6, 2022, 4:04 PM UTC.

Q

Does Reysas Gayrimenkul (RYGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reysas Gayrimenkul.

Q

When is Reysas Gayrimenkul (OTCPK:RYGYF) reporting earnings?

A

Reysas Gayrimenkul does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reysas Gayrimenkul (RYGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reysas Gayrimenkul.

Q

What sector and industry does Reysas Gayrimenkul (RYGYF) operate in?

A

Reysas Gayrimenkul is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Industrial industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.