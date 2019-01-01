QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 8:05AM
Royal Financial Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in the business of retail banking. The bank offers a variety of deposit products including checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also conducts lending activities in the residential and commercial mortgage markets, in the general commercial market and the consumer installment marketplace.

Royal Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royal Financial (RYFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royal Financial (OTC: RYFL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Royal Financial's (RYFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royal Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Royal Financial (RYFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Royal Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Royal Financial (RYFL)?

A

The stock price for Royal Financial (OTC: RYFL) is $20.25 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:28:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royal Financial (RYFL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royal Financial.

Q

When is Royal Financial (OTC:RYFL) reporting earnings?

A

Royal Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royal Financial (RYFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royal Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Royal Financial (RYFL) operate in?

A

Royal Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.