Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/43.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 9.99
Mkt Cap
419M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
RXR Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

RXR Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RXR Acquisition (RXRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ: RXRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RXR Acquisition's (RXRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RXR Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for RXR Acquisition (RXRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RXR Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for RXR Acquisition (RXRA)?

A

The stock price for RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ: RXRA) is $9.715 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RXR Acquisition (RXRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RXR Acquisition.

Q

When is RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) reporting earnings?

A

RXR Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RXR Acquisition (RXRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RXR Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does RXR Acquisition (RXRA) operate in?

A

RXR Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.