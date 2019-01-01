QQQ
Range
21.38 - 21.38
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.55/2.51%
52 Wk
18.35 - 23.7
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
23.47
Open
21.38
P/E
9.94
EPS
-0.15
Shares
305M
Outstanding
Rexel SA is a provider of electrical products and services to residential, nonresidential, and industrial markets. The product offering includes electrical equipment such as appliances and accessories, cables and routing, lighting, security and communication, home automation, climate control, and building management systems used in construction, renovation, and maintenance of buildings and infrastructures. Clients include small and midsize installers, large installers and facility managers, commercial companies, and industrial customers. Rexel's largest end market in Europe.

Rexel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rexel (RXLSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rexel (OTCPK: RXLSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rexel's (RXLSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rexel.

Q

What is the target price for Rexel (RXLSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rexel

Q

Current Stock Price for Rexel (RXLSF)?

A

The stock price for Rexel (OTCPK: RXLSF) is $21.375 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:20:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rexel (RXLSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rexel.

Q

When is Rexel (OTCPK:RXLSF) reporting earnings?

A

Rexel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rexel (RXLSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rexel.

Q

What sector and industry does Rexel (RXLSF) operate in?

A

Rexel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.