Rexel SA is a provider of electrical products and services to residential, nonresidential, and industrial markets. The product offering includes electrical equipment such as appliances and accessories, cables and routing, lighting, security and communication, home automation, climate control, and building management systems used in construction, renovation, and maintenance of buildings and infrastructures. Clients include small and midsize installers, large installers and facility managers, commercial companies, and industrial customers. Rexel's largest end market in Europe.