QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.01 - 17.23
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/3.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.45 - 17.65
Mkt Cap
548.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.01
P/E
-
EPS
0.24
Shares
31.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Rand Worldwide Inc provides design, engineering, and facilities management technology solutions and professional services to engineering and design companies internationally. It provides value-added services, such as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. The firm operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, and ASCENT - Center for Technical Knowledge. The company's product sale revenue comes from the sale of perpetual as well as term-based software licenses, hardware and training materials.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rand Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rand Worldwide (RWWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rand Worldwide (OTCPK: RWWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rand Worldwide's (RWWI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rand Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for Rand Worldwide (RWWI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rand Worldwide

Q

Current Stock Price for Rand Worldwide (RWWI)?

A

The stock price for Rand Worldwide (OTCPK: RWWI) is $17.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:44:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rand Worldwide (RWWI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2021.

Q

When is Rand Worldwide (OTCPK:RWWI) reporting earnings?

A

Rand Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rand Worldwide (RWWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rand Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Rand Worldwide (RWWI) operate in?

A

Rand Worldwide is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.