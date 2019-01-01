Rand Worldwide Inc provides design, engineering, and facilities management technology solutions and professional services to engineering and design companies internationally. It provides value-added services, such as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. The firm operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, and ASCENT - Center for Technical Knowledge. The company's product sale revenue comes from the sale of perpetual as well as term-based software licenses, hardware and training materials.