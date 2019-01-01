QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
iConsumer Corp operates as an online shopping portal in the United States. It offers cash back, deal coupons, savings, and crowdfunded ownership in various categories, including accessories, arts, and crafts, automotive, babies and maternity, beauty, books, magazines, and others. It offers cash and stock back rebates, deal coupons and savings. The company collects revenue by driving consumers to retailers to use coupons and cash back rebate offers for products and services displayed on its site.


iConsumer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iConsumer (RWRDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iConsumer (OTCPK: RWRDP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iConsumer's (RWRDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iConsumer.

Q

What is the target price for iConsumer (RWRDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iConsumer

Q

Current Stock Price for iConsumer (RWRDP)?

A

The stock price for iConsumer (OTCPK: RWRDP) is $0.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:40:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iConsumer (RWRDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iConsumer.

Q

When is iConsumer (OTCPK:RWRDP) reporting earnings?

A

iConsumer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iConsumer (RWRDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iConsumer.

Q

What sector and industry does iConsumer (RWRDP) operate in?

A

iConsumer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.