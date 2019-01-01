iConsumer Corp operates as an online shopping portal in the United States. It offers cash back, deal coupons, savings, and crowdfunded ownership in various categories, including accessories, arts, and crafts, automotive, babies and maternity, beauty, books, magazines, and others. It offers cash and stock back rebates, deal coupons and savings. The company collects revenue by driving consumers to retailers to use coupons and cash back rebate offers for products and services displayed on its site.