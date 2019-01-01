Renewable Fuel Corp is a multinational renewable energy company, with a focus on new technology deployment and project development. Its primary activity is to provide the renewable energy industry with project-specific funding, by the way of equity funding and debt financing. The firm offer funds for biodiesel and ethanol projects, geothermal projects, waste to energy projects, and for wind energy projects. The company has partnered with development banks, renewable energy fund managers, fabrication and EPCC contractors.