Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing a portfolio of internally discovered therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. The company is currently focused on the development of its lead product candidate, RP5063, which targets schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, behavioral & psychotic symptoms, dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and also respiratory indications such as pulmonary arterial hypertension & idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.