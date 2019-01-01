QQQ
(:RVIC)
Range
3 - 3.05
Vol / Avg.
11.8K / 158.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.91 - 3.15
Mkt Cap
63.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
3 / -
P/E
2.42
Shares / Outstanding
17.3M / 21.1M
50d Avg. Price
3.02

RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (OTC:RVIC), Quotes and News Summary

Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (RVIC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (OTCPK: RVIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc.'s (RVIC) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc..

Q
What is the target price for RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (RVIC) stock?
A

There is no analysis for RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc.

Q
Current Stock Price for RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (RVIC)?
A

The stock price for RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (OTCPK: RVIC) is $3.01 last updated Today at 2:20:52 PM.

Q
Does RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (RVIC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc..

Q
When is RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (OTCPK:RVIC) reporting earnings?
A

RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (RVIC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc..

Q
What sector and industry does RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. (RVIC) operate in?
A

RETAIL VALUE INC by Retail Value Inc. is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.