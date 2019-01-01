QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Rito Group Corp is operating an e-commerce business. Along with its subsidiaries, it engages in the trading of retail goods such as handmade accessories, necklaces, watches, cookware, AgriGaia Farming Products, and numerous other products. Its business model remains to be Online to Offline (O2O) business. The company derives its revenue from direct sales to individuals, farming activities, and online sales business.

Rito Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rito Gr (RTTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rito Gr (OTCEM: RTTO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rito Gr's (RTTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rito Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Rito Gr (RTTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rito Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Rito Gr (RTTO)?

A

The stock price for Rito Gr (OTCEM: RTTO) is $1.01 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:16:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rito Gr (RTTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rito Gr.

Q

When is Rito Gr (OTCEM:RTTO) reporting earnings?

A

Rito Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rito Gr (RTTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rito Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Rito Gr (RTTO) operate in?

A

Rito Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.