QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.13/2.07%
52 Wk
6.19 - 6.19
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
99.38
Open
-
P/E
35.89
EPS
0.04
Shares
324.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ratos AB is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium- and small-sized Nordic companies. Its portfolio has a concentration in construction, consumer goods/commerce and industrials. Traditionally, Ratos is the largest owner in its companies, and it seeks to influence the company's development. The company sets thresholds for minimum invested amounts, and chooses not to invest in the early phases of a company's life cycle. Potential portfolio companies are traditionally headquartered in the Nordic region, but Ratos removes qualifications for portfolio company add-on acquisitions. Potential acquisitions are selected through either internal processes, or with the help of investment banks and other advisors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ratos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ratos (RTOBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ratos (OTCPK: RTOBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ratos's (RTOBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ratos.

Q

What is the target price for Ratos (RTOBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ratos

Q

Current Stock Price for Ratos (RTOBF)?

A

The stock price for Ratos (OTCPK: RTOBF) is $6.19 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:35:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ratos (RTOBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ratos.

Q

When is Ratos (OTCPK:RTOBF) reporting earnings?

A

Ratos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ratos (RTOBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ratos.

Q

What sector and industry does Ratos (RTOBF) operate in?

A

Ratos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.