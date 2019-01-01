Ratos AB is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium- and small-sized Nordic companies. Its portfolio has a concentration in construction, consumer goods/commerce and industrials. Traditionally, Ratos is the largest owner in its companies, and it seeks to influence the company's development. The company sets thresholds for minimum invested amounts, and chooses not to invest in the early phases of a company's life cycle. Potential portfolio companies are traditionally headquartered in the Nordic region, but Ratos removes qualifications for portfolio company add-on acquisitions. Potential acquisitions are selected through either internal processes, or with the help of investment banks and other advisors.