Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Rtcore Inc is a multinational software company delivering real-time core transaction processing solution: The RTcore Software Suite offers a real-time, cloud-native transaction processing software platform that is designed to serve the global banking industry. The company has built in digitalization of the internal workflows and new real-time services that can enable banks of all sizes to implement the parameters and products in a short period of time. The platform is multi-currency, multi-entity, multi-geography with a regulatory compliance by design. The platform allows for the latest versions of technologies to be installed as independent and isolated upgrades and facilitates the continued enhancement, maintenance and upgrading of business functions and processes.

Rtcore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rtcore (RTME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rtcore (OTCPK: RTME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rtcore's (RTME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rtcore.

Q

What is the target price for Rtcore (RTME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rtcore

Q

Current Stock Price for Rtcore (RTME)?

A

The stock price for Rtcore (OTCPK: RTME) is $3.25 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 16:57:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rtcore (RTME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rtcore.

Q

When is Rtcore (OTCPK:RTME) reporting earnings?

A

Rtcore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rtcore (RTME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rtcore.

Q

What sector and industry does Rtcore (RTME) operate in?

A

Rtcore is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.