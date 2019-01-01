Rtcore Inc is a multinational software company delivering real-time core transaction processing solution: The RTcore Software Suite offers a real-time, cloud-native transaction processing software platform that is designed to serve the global banking industry. The company has built in digitalization of the internal workflows and new real-time services that can enable banks of all sizes to implement the parameters and products in a short period of time. The platform is multi-currency, multi-entity, multi-geography with a regulatory compliance by design. The platform allows for the latest versions of technologies to be installed as independent and isolated upgrades and facilitates the continued enhancement, maintenance and upgrading of business functions and processes.