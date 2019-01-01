QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/93.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
30.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
224.8M
Outstanding
Ratio Petroleum Energy LP is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas around the world. It holds petroleum rights in four different basins around the world in Guyana-Suriname, Ireland, and the Philippines.

Ratio Petroleum Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ratio Petroleum Energy (RTIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ratio Petroleum Energy (OTCGM: RTIOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ratio Petroleum Energy's (RTIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ratio Petroleum Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Ratio Petroleum Energy (RTIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ratio Petroleum Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Ratio Petroleum Energy (RTIOF)?

A

The stock price for Ratio Petroleum Energy (OTCGM: RTIOF) is $0.1353 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:32:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ratio Petroleum Energy (RTIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ratio Petroleum Energy.

Q

When is Ratio Petroleum Energy (OTCGM:RTIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Ratio Petroleum Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ratio Petroleum Energy (RTIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ratio Petroleum Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Ratio Petroleum Energy (RTIOF) operate in?

A

Ratio Petroleum Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.