Raisio Oyj is engaged in the food processing industry. The company's International brand profile includes Benecol and Elovena. The operating segments of the company are Healthy Food, Healthy Ingredients, and Other operations. The Healthy Food segment focuses on consumer brands, with its operations in Northern Europe, Eastern and Central Europe, and Western Europe. The Healthy Ingredient segment includes the sale of fish feeds, Benecol product ingredients, and also grain-based foods and it caters their ingredients to industrial and catering companies. Its geographical segments are Finland, United Kingdom, and others.