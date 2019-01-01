QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.18 - 5.18
Mkt Cap
820.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
158.5M
Outstanding
Raisio Oyj is engaged in the food processing industry. The company's International brand profile includes Benecol and Elovena. The operating segments of the company are Healthy Food, Healthy Ingredients, and Other operations. The Healthy Food segment focuses on consumer brands, with its operations in Northern Europe, Eastern and Central Europe, and Western Europe. The Healthy Ingredient segment includes the sale of fish feeds, Benecol product ingredients, and also grain-based foods and it caters their ingredients to industrial and catering companies. Its geographical segments are Finland, United Kingdom, and others.

Analyst Ratings

Raisio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raisio (RTHVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raisio (OTCGM: RTHVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Raisio's (RTHVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Raisio.

Q

What is the target price for Raisio (RTHVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Raisio

Q

Current Stock Price for Raisio (RTHVF)?

A

The stock price for Raisio (OTCGM: RTHVF) is $5.18 last updated Wed May 05 2021 13:31:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raisio (RTHVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Raisio.

Q

When is Raisio (OTCGM:RTHVF) reporting earnings?

A

Raisio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Raisio (RTHVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raisio.

Q

What sector and industry does Raisio (RTHVF) operate in?

A

Raisio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.