There is no Press for this Ticker
Rathbones Group PLC provides investment and wealth management services to private clients, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees. The group also provides other banking, financial advisory, tax, legal, and trust services. Alongside investment management services, Rathbone provides unit trust and multi-asset fund products sold through intermediaries to the retail sector. Nearly all the funds under management fall under the investment management category, with private clients contributing the largest portion of assets. The company relies on a group of committees to oversee manager performance and ensure the investment process is appropriately resourced. To meet client needs, investment offerings cover a multitude of asset classes and risk levels.

Rathbones Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rathbones Group (RTBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rathbones Group (OTCPK: RTBBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rathbones Group's (RTBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rathbones Group.

Q

What is the target price for Rathbones Group (RTBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rathbones Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Rathbones Group (RTBBF)?

A

The stock price for Rathbones Group (OTCPK: RTBBF) is $20.35 last updated Tue Nov 10 2020 15:05:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rathbones Group (RTBBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Rathbones Group (OTCPK:RTBBF) reporting earnings?

A

Rathbones Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rathbones Group (RTBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rathbones Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Rathbones Group (RTBBF) operate in?

A

Rathbones Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.