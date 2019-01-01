QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
REDtone Asia Inc offers discounted call services and paperless reload services for prepaid mobile air-time reload for end-users in Shanghai covering all three major telecommunication operators namely China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom. The business activity of the firm is operated through Telecommunications, and Motor vehicle technical and emission inspection segment. The company offers a range of telecommunication services, including prepaid and postpaid discounted call services to corporate customers and consumers, as well as prepaid mobile air-time top-ups and others.

REDtone Asia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy REDtone Asia (RTAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of REDtone Asia (OTCEM: RTAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are REDtone Asia's (RTAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for REDtone Asia.

Q

What is the target price for REDtone Asia (RTAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for REDtone Asia

Q

Current Stock Price for REDtone Asia (RTAS)?

A

The stock price for REDtone Asia (OTCEM: RTAS) is $0.0102 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 17:00:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does REDtone Asia (RTAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for REDtone Asia.

Q

When is REDtone Asia (OTCEM:RTAS) reporting earnings?

A

REDtone Asia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is REDtone Asia (RTAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for REDtone Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does REDtone Asia (RTAS) operate in?

A

REDtone Asia is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.