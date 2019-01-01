REDtone Asia Inc offers discounted call services and paperless reload services for prepaid mobile air-time reload for end-users in Shanghai covering all three major telecommunication operators namely China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom. The business activity of the firm is operated through Telecommunications, and Motor vehicle technical and emission inspection segment. The company offers a range of telecommunication services, including prepaid and postpaid discounted call services to corporate customers and consumers, as well as prepaid mobile air-time top-ups and others.