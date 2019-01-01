QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 2.35
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.6
Shares
765M
Outstanding
Restaurant Group (The) PLC operates more than 400 restaurants and pubs under a variety of brand names and concepts, including Frankie and Benny's (American and Italian food), Chiquito (Mexican food), Coast to Coast (American food), Brunning & Price (traditional British pub), and Garfunkel's (British cafe). The group trades in four segments Wagamama, Pubs, Leisure and Concessions. Nearly all of the company's restaurants are in the United Kingdom.

Restaurant Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Restaurant Group (RSTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Restaurant Group (OTCPK: RSTGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Restaurant Group's (RSTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Restaurant Group.

Q

What is the target price for Restaurant Group (RSTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Restaurant Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Restaurant Group (RSTGF)?

A

The stock price for Restaurant Group (OTCPK: RSTGF) is $1.37 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:48:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Restaurant Group (RSTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Restaurant Group.

Q

When is Restaurant Group (OTCPK:RSTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Restaurant Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Restaurant Group (RSTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Restaurant Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Restaurant Group (RSTGF) operate in?

A

Restaurant Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.