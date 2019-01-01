Restaurant Group (The) PLC operates more than 400 restaurants and pubs under a variety of brand names and concepts, including Frankie and Benny's (American and Italian food), Chiquito (Mexican food), Coast to Coast (American food), Brunning & Price (traditional British pub), and Garfunkel's (British cafe). The group trades in four segments Wagamama, Pubs, Leisure and Concessions. Nearly all of the company's restaurants are in the United Kingdom.