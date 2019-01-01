QQQ
Resource Real Estate Opportunity REIT Inc is a property management company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in acquiring underperforming or distressed real estate and real estate loans that are being sold at discounted prices. Its objective is to preserve stockholder capital, realize growth in the value of its investments, increase cash distributions through increased cash flow from operations or asset sales, and enable stockholders to realize a return on their investments. Geographically the activities are performed through the region of United States.

Resource Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resource Real Estate (RSRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resource Real Estate (OTCGM: RSRL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Resource Real Estate's (RSRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Resource Real Estate.

Q

What is the target price for Resource Real Estate (RSRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Resource Real Estate

Q

Current Stock Price for Resource Real Estate (RSRL)?

A

The stock price for Resource Real Estate (OTCGM: RSRL) is $7.01 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 15:20:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resource Real Estate (RSRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resource Real Estate.

Q

When is Resource Real Estate (OTCGM:RSRL) reporting earnings?

A

Resource Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Resource Real Estate (RSRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resource Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does Resource Real Estate (RSRL) operate in?

A

Resource Real Estate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.