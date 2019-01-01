Resource Real Estate Opportunity REIT Inc is a property management company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in acquiring underperforming or distressed real estate and real estate loans that are being sold at discounted prices. Its objective is to preserve stockholder capital, realize growth in the value of its investments, increase cash distributions through increased cash flow from operations or asset sales, and enable stockholders to realize a return on their investments. Geographically the activities are performed through the region of United States.