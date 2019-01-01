ñol

Resona Holdings
(OTCPK:RSNHF)
4.05
00
At close: May 12
4.5286
0.4786[11.82%]
PreMarket: 9:01AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.73 - 4.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap9.6B
P/E8.25
50d Avg. Price4.26
Div / Yield0.16/3.99%
Payout Ratio16.42
EPS18.94
Total Float-

Resona Holdings (OTC:RSNHF), Key Statistics

Resona Holdings (OTC: RSNHF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
8.25
Forward P/E
7.19
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.62
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.09
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.66
Price / Book (mrq)
0.5
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
12.13%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.71
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
8.13
Tangible Book value per share
7.95
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
73.7T
Total Assets
76.3T
Total Liabilities
73.7T
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.12
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
24.66%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -