There is no Press for this Ticker
RSA Insurance Group Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company providing offerings across the globe. The company's different types of coverage include personal insurance, commercial insurance, and global specialty services. The personal insurance line includes protection for homes, vehicles, pets, and valuables. The commercial insurance line is geared toward business owners, while global specialty places emphasis on highly specialized or multinational businesses. The vast majority of RSA Insurance's premiums are distributed directly to customers.

RSA Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTC: RSNAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RSA Insurance Group's (RSNAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RSA Insurance Group.

Q

What is the target price for RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RSA Insurance Group

Q

Current Stock Price for RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY)?

A

The stock price for RSA Insurance Group (OTC: RSNAY) is $9.45 last updated Fri Jun 04 2021 19:47:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is RSA Insurance Group (OTC:RSNAY) reporting earnings?

A

RSA Insurance Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RSA Insurance Group.

Q

What sector and industry does RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) operate in?

A

RSA Insurance Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.