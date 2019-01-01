ñol

George Risk Industries
(OTCPK:RSKIA)
12.00
00
At close: Jun 3
8.00
-4.00[-33.33%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.02 - 15.84
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2M / 4.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap59.2M
P/E9.02
50d Avg. Price12.48
Div / Yield0.5/4.17%
Payout Ratio37.59
EPS0.03
Total Float-

George Risk Industries (OTC:RSKIA), Key Statistics

George Risk Industries (OTC: RSKIA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
26.7M
Trailing P/E
9.02
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.07
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.92
Price / Book (mrq)
1.2
Price / EBITDA
3.92
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.76
Earnings Yield
11.08%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.26
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
9.99
Tangible Book value per share
9.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5.7M
Total Assets
55.1M
Total Liabilities
5.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.96
Gross Margin
43.39%
Net Margin
3.19%
EBIT Margin
22.64%
EBITDA Margin
24.73%
Operating Margin
22.64%